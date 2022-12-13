SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

