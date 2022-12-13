Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

