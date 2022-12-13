Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 15,154 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61.

