Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,500 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

