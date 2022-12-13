Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.