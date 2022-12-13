Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

