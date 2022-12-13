Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,254 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.