Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,224 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,224 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $20,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth approximately $16,462,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 316,345 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

EBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

