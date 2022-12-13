Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $155.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $156.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

