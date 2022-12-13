Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,797 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

