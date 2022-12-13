Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $567,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.