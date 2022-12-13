127,293 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $5,192,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Aegon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,666,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aegon Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Aegon Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
