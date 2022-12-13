127,293 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $5,192,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Aegon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,666,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.15.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.95) to €5.00 ($5.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.21) to €5.70 ($6.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

