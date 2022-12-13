Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,561.20 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,508.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,492.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

