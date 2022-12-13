Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
SEDG opened at $314.91 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 155.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.82.
In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total transaction of $750,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 154,748 shares in the company, valued at $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
