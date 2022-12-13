Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,007 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $270.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.19. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

