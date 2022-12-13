WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

