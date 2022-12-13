WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 558.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,545,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 291,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.