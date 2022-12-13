WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 558.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,545,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 291,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

