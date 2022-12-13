Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Graco were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $2,070,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

