Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.