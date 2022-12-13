Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Allstate were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

