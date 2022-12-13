Summit Global Investments Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 234.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,749 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.77.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$50.07 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

