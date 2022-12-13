Summit Global Investments Sells 75 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NICE were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NICE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $203.41 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $312.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.