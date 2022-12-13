Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,101,000 after buying an additional 144,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,550,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,265,000 after buying an additional 79,257 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

