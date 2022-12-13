Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

