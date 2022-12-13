Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

