Summit Global Investments Acquires 248 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Celanese were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Celanese by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Celanese by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,029 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 181,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 150.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

