Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.24.

ORCL opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

