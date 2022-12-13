CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.97.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

