Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.