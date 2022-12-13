Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Down 46.3% in November

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 185,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,263,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the period.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of SEVN opened at 9.38 on Tuesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of 9.02 and a 1-year high of 11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

