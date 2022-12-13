The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,695 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.50% of Boeing worth $409,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,499,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

