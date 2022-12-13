SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.