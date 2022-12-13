Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $397,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 475 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 141,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

