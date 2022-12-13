SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $196.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

