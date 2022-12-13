City State Bank Has $103,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,909,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

VCR stock opened at $235.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.76. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

