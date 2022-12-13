Legal & General Group Plc Buys 174,135 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of Netflix worth $506,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after purchasing an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $315.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.80 and its 200 day moving average is $235.18. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.37.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

