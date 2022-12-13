Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,631,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $530,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

ADI opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $184.65.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

