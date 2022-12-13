Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $36,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.8 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

