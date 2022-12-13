Legal & General Group Plc Has $453.74 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,298 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $453,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.31.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

