Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.84% of Blackstone worth $537,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 5.1 %

BX opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.