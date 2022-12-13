National Pension Service Has $59.49 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $59,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

