National Pension Service Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Paychex worth $65,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Paychex by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

PAYX opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

