EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 428.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

EOG stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

