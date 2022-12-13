Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2,562.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

