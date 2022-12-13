Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 58,756 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,756 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of ServiceNow worth $667,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $401.64 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.01 and a 200 day moving average of $433.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 405.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

