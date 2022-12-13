Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 308,379 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.93% of Kimberly-Clark worth $424,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average is $128.04.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

