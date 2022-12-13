38,394 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.