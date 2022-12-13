Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $391,174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,284,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,498,000 after buying an additional 142,261 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.19) to GBX 9,630 ($118.15) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($161.94) to £125 ($153.36) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.55) to GBX 9,890 ($121.33) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,320.55.

FERG stock opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.09%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

