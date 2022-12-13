Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.