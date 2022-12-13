Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,917,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,520,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Company Profile

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

